By Jonathan Spicer
BOSTON, April 13 Two dovish Federal Reserve
policymakers on Saturday highlighted the U.S. central bank's
good record keeping inflation close to target, arguing the Fed
needs to stay focused on accommodative policies despite some
outsized fears over future inflation.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Narayana
Kocherlakota of the Minneapolis Fed, speaking at a forum on how
best to heal the troubled U.S. labor market, in effect sought to
push back against more hawkish-minded officials who want to wind
down the Fed's extraordinarily easy monetary policies.
Evans said inflation pressures look low now, and the Fed's
easy policies have helped slowly move the unemployment rate down
toward 5.5 percent, which he called a sustainable level.
U.S. joblessness stood at 7.6 percent last month, down from
10 percent in 2009. The Fed's preferred inflation measure is
around 1.3 percent, below its 2 percent target.
"Without signs of actual inflation, many inflation-risk
discussions ultimately raise this specter of ... unlocking the
long-ago-vanquished inflation demons from the dungeon," said
Evans, a voting member of the Fed's policy committee this year.
"We have to monitor it, we have to be mindful, but I don't
think we should obsess over it," he said, adding the Fed's
inflation performance has been "really good."
"Chairman Bernanke will go down as one of the best Fed
chairs for many many reasons, but also because the inflation
performance has been good."
NOT HIGHER BUT LOWER POLICY THRESHOLDS
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasury and mortgage
securities per month and has promised to keep interest rates
near zero for a long while more to support the stop-start U.S.
economic recovery and get Americans back to work.
While policy doves currently hold sway over Chairman Ben
Bernanke and the majority of Fed policymakers, minutes from last
month's policy meeting suggest the quantitative easing program
could draw to a close by year end, earlier than some economists
had expected.
Like-minded and speaking alongside Evans, Kocherlakota
argued that a balanced policy approach would allow inflation to
deviate somewhat from its 2-percent inflation goal in order to
lower U.S. unemployment.
"A balanced approach would allow for deviations of inflation
from its longer run goal in order to facilitate a faster decline
in unemployment back to its desired level," Kocherlakota said.
Kocherlakota is alone in advocating for even more
accommodation from the Fed in the form of lowering to 5.5
percent, from 6.5 percent currently, the "threshold" at which
the central bank will consider raising rates from near zero.
On Saturday, he told reporters that while it would be ok to
lower the threshold, it would be "very confusing for the public"
if the Fed were to raise that threshold.
"I would strongly advise against doing this," he said,
because the Fed has said it will keep rates low until that
point. But, he added, it hasn't said "anything about what could
do after that, which allows for the possibility that we could
always lower the threshold."