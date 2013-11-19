CHICAGO Nov 19 A top Federal Reserve policymaker on Tuesday urged a group of bankers to boost lending, rather than worry so much about how the Fed will restrain liquidity in the financial system once it comes time to exit super-easy monetary policy.

"I'd like you to do a lot more lending than is taking place now," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the Illinois Bankers Association in answer to a question about how the Fed will keep trillions of dollars of excess bank reserves from flooding the system once the economy starts growing faster.

The Fed has the tools to prevent inflation from getting out of hand once growth returns, he said, including using reverse repos to sterilize funds.