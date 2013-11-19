BRIEF-Banco Santander files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Files with U.S. SEC for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oC6oPq) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO Nov 19 A top Federal Reserve policymaker on Tuesday urged a group of bankers to boost lending, rather than worry so much about how the Fed will restrain liquidity in the financial system once it comes time to exit super-easy monetary policy.
"I'd like you to do a lot more lending than is taking place now," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told the Illinois Bankers Association in answer to a question about how the Fed will keep trillions of dollars of excess bank reserves from flooding the system once the economy starts growing faster.
The Fed has the tools to prevent inflation from getting out of hand once growth returns, he said, including using reverse repos to sterilize funds.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY/SAN SALVADOR, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Grupo ASSA, S.A.'s (Grupo ASSA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS Grupo ASSA's IDRs reflect mainly the credit profile of its main subsidiary, ASSA Tenedora. ASSA Tenedora is the largest contributor to Grupo ASSA's net income and is the largest source of its cash dividend
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)