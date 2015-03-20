March 20 One the Federal Reserve's top advocates
for restraint in raising U.S. interest rates on Friday said he
was comfortable with the decision earlier this week to remove a
vow to be patient on rate hikes from the central bank's formal
policy statement.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who unlike most of his
colleagues wants to wait until 2016 before raising rates, told
reporters at a lunch in Washington that he was "perfectly fine"
with the statement because it maintains a focus on
data-dependency.
The Fed should wait until inflation is rising toward its
2-percent target before raising rates, he said, even though that
entails the possibility of overshooting.
