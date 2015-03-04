LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 4 A top Federal Reserve official who wants the U.S. central bank to wait until early 2016 to raise interest rates suggested on Wednesday he would not necessarily oppose removing the Fed's vow to be "patient" on raising rates when policymakers meet later this month.

As long as the Fed's communications "convey a sufficient amount of confditionality" the exact wording of the statement is not critical, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told reporters after a speech here. Removing the word "patient" from the statement would open the door to a possible June rate hike, though would not require it, Fed Chair Janet Yellen has suggested.

June, Evans told reporters, would be a "bit early" to have the confidence he would want in the inflation outlook before raising rates. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)