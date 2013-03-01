By Ann Saphir
| DES MOINES, Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa Feb 28 The best way to set the
stage for an eventual return to higher interest rates is,
paradoxically, to keep rates low for now, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Thursday.
If the Fed were to raise rates too soon, "what would happen
is the economy would slow and we'd find ourselves in another
tailspin," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans
told the CFA Society of Iowa.
Evans said he does not see any upward pressure on inflation
from wage increases, and does not expect inflation to rise more
than half a percentage point above the Fed's 2 percent target
even with the Fed's current easy monetary policy.
It would be a "big mistake" to withdraw the Fed's easy-money
policy too soon, he said, as some other central banks, including
the Bank of Japan, have done.