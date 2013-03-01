By Ann Saphir
| DES MOINES, Iowa
will likely need to keep buying bonds to boost employment
through the end of the year, and longer if the drag from fiscal
consolidation is bigger than expected, a top Fed official said
on Thursday.
"I don't think we are anywhere near the end of the program,"
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans told
reporters after speaking to the CFA Society of Iowa here. "It's
premature to talk about tapering" the asset-purchase program.
Asked how long he expects the Fed to continue its
bond-buying, known as QE3 because it is the Fed's third round of
quantitative easing, he said, "My current guess is through the
end of this year," and perhaps longer if the impact from fiscal
consolidation is bigger than currently expected.