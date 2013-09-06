GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept 6 The Federal Reserve
could begin to reduce its bond-buying stimulus at a meeting
later this month, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on
Friday, but added he had not yet made up his mind on whether
September is the right time to move.
"This is a period where it's even more important to go into
an FOMC meeting with an open mind," said Evans, referring to the
U.S. central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee.
There has been cumulative progress on the economy, he said,
adding: "I can be persuaded that there has been enough
improvement."