OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Friday that if job gains continue as they have and the unemployment rate continues to bounce up and down as it has, that would be "good news" for the U.S. economy.

Evans said his December forecast for the appropriate number of rate hikes this year "was two hikes but you know, the way things are going, I could see three hikes, I could be comfortable with that," Evans told reporters after an event to benefit Prairie State College in Olympia Fields, south of Chicago.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)