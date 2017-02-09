Oil prices tumble after OPEC rollover: Kemp
LONDON Ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil-exporting countries agreed on Thursday to extend existing production cuts for a further nine months to the end of March 2018.
CHICAGO It is reasonable to expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates three times this year in part because the early direction of U.S. fiscal policies appear to be positive for the economy, a Fed rate-setter said on Thursday.
The median Fed forecast "is not unreasonable, and that's three" rate hikes, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a voter on policy this year, told reporters on Thursday. "There is uncertainty but it's got a particular direction to it in terms of economic stimulus" and that direction is "up," he said of fiscal policies.
BEIJING Factory activity in China is expected to have grown at its slowest pace in eight months, a Reuters poll showed, as previous stimulus fades and policymakers focus on tackling rising debt - a sign the cooldown in manufacturing will persist through 2017.