MILWAUKEE, Sept 28 Charles Evans, the dovish head of the Chicago Federal Reserve, said on Monday he would be open to an initial interest rate hike this year if the U.S. economy improves enough to warrant it and as long as a gradual tightening path followed.

"I'm going to go into these meetings, I'm going to listen to the arguments, and take stock of any changes in the outlook, in the risk assessment, any changes in the expected path the consensus might take, and that can inform my opinion," Evans told reporters after a speech.

He said he favors waiting until 2016 for the initial rate hike from near zero, followed by two more modest rises by year end. "We are not far" from an initial rate hike, he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)