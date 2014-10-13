WASHINGTON Oct 13 Chicago Federal Reserve
President Charles Evans said on Monday that he continues to see
early 2016 as the likely date for the Fed to raise interest
rates.
"It would be the first quarter of 2016 because of the risk
considerations," including a tepid pace of inflation and
continued slack in the labor market, Evans said. "I am a little
worried that if we increase rates prematurely it might not work
out," Evans said.
Evans is among the Fed officials who feel it would be
riskier to raise rates early, and potentially snuff out the
recovery, than to wait and risk a run-up in inflation.
