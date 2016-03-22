BRIEF-Performance Food Group announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
CHICAGO, March 22 Raising short-term interest rates will not necessarily lead to higher long-term interest rates unless the economy is growing strong enough to support them, a top Fed official said on Tuesday.
"I'm not in charge of the yield curve," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, one of the U.S. central bank's most dovish policymakers, told the City Club of Chicago.
Interest rates need to rise "organically," he said, based on a stronger economy.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
