By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO Oct 18 The Federal Reserve should be
"extraordinarily careful" about hiking interest rates to head
off potential risks to financial stability when more effective
tools, like supervision, are available, a top Fed policymaker
argued on Friday.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said raising rates to
tamp down risk-taking, when what the economy needs is support
from low interest rates, is a "poor choice."
"If more restrictive monetary policies were pursued to
generate higher interest rates, they would likely result in
higher unemployment and a sharp decline in asset prices, choking
the moderate recovery," Evans told the Financial Management
Association's annual meeting. "Such an adverse economic outcome
is unlikely to set a favorable foundation for financial
stability."
In an effort to pull the economy from its worst downturn in
decades, the Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero
since December 2008 and is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
housing-backed securities each month to lower long-term
borrowing costs as well.
Low rates are aimed at encouraging investment and hiring,
and Evans, one of ten current voters on Fed policy this year,
has been an ardent supporter of the policies.
On Friday he said that he had been open to paring bond
purchases last month, but had been "persuaded" by his colleagues
that it would be better to wait.
Since then, he told reporters, "I haven't seen anything like
what I thought it would take in order to get us to a 'yes' on
tapering."
But some Fed officials are worried about whether easy
policies are fueling unseen asset bubbles, and have cited
financial stability concerns as one reason the Fed should pare
its bond-buying program.
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who has dissented
at every Fed policy-setting meeting this year, has warned that
keeping rates too low for too long could fuel excessive
risk-taking. Her equally hawkish colleague Dallas Fed President
Richard Fisher on Thursday said he was increasingly concerned
that low rates were contributing to a nascent housing bubble.
Evans acknowledged that part of the goal of the Fed's
easy-money policies is indeed to encourage risk-taking, because
in times of a weak economy, people and businesses often go into
a defensive crouch. He also said that leaving rates too low for
too long can lead to excessive risk-taking among some investors.
But raising rates prematurely is likely to do more damage
than good to the economy as a whole, he said.
"We ought to be extraordinarily careful if we are going to
use our blunt short-term interest rate tools, figuratively
speaking, in order to address that," he told reporters after the
speech.
"Higher interest rates would reduce risk-taking where it is
excessive; but they also would result in a pullback in economic
activity in sectors where risk-taking might already be overly
restrained," Evans said. "That's how a blunt tool works."
The Fed should instead use its enhanced supervisory powers
to prevent excessive risk-taking, and focus not only on
individual banks but on the risks to the financial system as a
whole, he said.
While it is possible that the complexities of the financial
system make it difficult to properly oversee, "I have a more
favorable view of the social value of our financial system and
the efficacy of supervision and regulation" Evans said, adding
that he believes that proper regulation provides the best way to
minimize the risks of another financial crisis.
"We can achieve these objectives without having to resort to
wholesale changes to the financial system and without degrading
our monetary policy goals," he said.