ST. LOUIS, Sept 28 Raising rates because of financial stability concerns could leave the Federal Reserve less able to reach its inflation target, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Wednesday, arguing that regulators should take the lead in ensuring the soundness of the financial system.

"Should we accept lower inflation because of that financial sector risk?," Evans said. "There ought to be regulators worrying about that. We are supposed to be worried about inflation. If we had another mandate we might degrade our other objective." (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)