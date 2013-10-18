CHICAGO Oct 18 Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans, one of the most dovish policymakers at
the U.S. central bank, on Friday said that while last month
reducing the Fed's massive bond-buying stimulus might have been
an option, such a move is no longer a possibility.
"My own personal view is, I don't think that we have enough
positive additional information going into the next meeting to
all of a sudden decide that it's appropriate to taper," Evans
told reporters after a speech here.
"Going into (the) September (Fed policy-setting meeting) I
said it was a close call. I was persuaded by a lot of commentary
around the table that it would be good to wait. Since we are
waiting I haven't seen anything like what I thought it would
take in order to get us to a 'yes' on tapering."