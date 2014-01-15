CORALVILLE, Iowa Jan 15 Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank president Charles Evans, one of the Fed's most dovish
policymakers, told reporters he expects the U.S. central bank to
continue to taper its massive bond-buying at a measured pace of
perhaps $10 billion at each meeting, unless data comes in
unexpectedly weak.
"At the moment the plan seems quite reasonable," he told
reporters after a speech here. Bond-buying will likely continue
until after the first half of the year, he said, although if
data comes in better than expected, the Fed could taper the
program more aggressively.
Asked if the Fed could pause its program of tapering should
data weaken, Evans suggested that was unlikely, because the Fed
has determined to move away from bond-buying and toward forward
guidance on rate policy as its main tool.