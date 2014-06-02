ISTANBUL, June 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to complete the tapering of its stimulus plan by the end of this year, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said in a presentation at a conference in Istanbul on Monday.

Fed policymakers began in April to lay groundwork for an eventual retreat from their extraordinarily easy monetary policy with a discussion of the tools they could employ to accomplish the task, but no final decisions were taken, according to minutes of the session released last month.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Seda Sezer; Writing by Nick Tattersall)