OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. Feb 3 Promises by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign to cut corporate and personal taxes and pursue some infrastructure spending would be a "good thing" for U.S. economic growth, Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans said on Friday.

It is "natural" as well to rethink trade agreements, as Trump has said he will, if aimed at boosting jobs and growth at home, Evans said after an event to benefit Prairie State College in Olympia Fields, south of Chicago. He said, however, that protectionism could hurt competitiveness, which would hurt U.S. productivity and growth. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)