COLUMBUS, Indiana May 4 Labor force
participation has declined much faster than expected, one more
indication that U.S. labor markets are not as tight as might
otherwise seem, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
Labor force participation rates are about a percentage point
lower than forecast, based on underlying demographic trends,
said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who has a vote this
year on the central bank's policy-setting panel. That means that
some people who have left the labor force may be lured back in,
if job growth continues.
