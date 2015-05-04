COLUMBUS, Indiana May 4 Labor force participation has declined much faster than expected, one more indication that U.S. labor markets are not as tight as might otherwise seem, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

Labor force participation rates are about a percentage point lower than forecast, based on underlying demographic trends, said Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, who has a vote this year on the central bank's policy-setting panel. That means that some people who have left the labor force may be lured back in, if job growth continues. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Diane Craft)