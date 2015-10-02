By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 2 The weak U.S. September jobs
report published Friday is another sign that Federal Reserve
policy may be uncomfortably tethered to the strength of the
global economy, as a year long swoon in exports helped wipe out
manufacturing jobs and slow employment growth.
As it tries to engineer the first U.S. interest rate
increase in nearly a decade, the Fed wants economic growth to
stay even marginally above what is viewed as its long-term trend
of around 2.0 percent. That would allow the country to continue
to make up ground lost during the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis
and put as many people to work as possible.
Though exports only comprise about 13.5 percent of U.S. gross
domestic product, it has been one of the sources of strength
during the recovery, fueling hiring and adding to GDP.
With the U.S. dollar gaining more than 20 pct in the past 18
months though, making exports more expensive for foreign buyers,
that support for economic growth is now lagging.
Policymakers have for a year expected the impact of the
rising dollar, falling oil prices and other outside factors to
fade, clearing the horizon for an interest rate hike, but it has
yet to happen.
The weak September job numbers "reflect the deceleration in
activity abroad and, more recently, the pickup in financial
market volatility domestically," analysts at Barclays wrote in
an analysis of the latest employment report. "It takes more than
just a few months for these pot holes in global growth and
uncertainty to fade."
The Fed delayed a September rate rise after volatility in
global markets and evidence of a slowing Chinese economy made
policymakers want to be sure the U.S. was not on the verge of a
new slowdown.
"Like any good central banker they are not going to let one
report dictate," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist with
RBC Capital Markets. But "if you have a weak report here in
combination with some of the other weakness that we are seeing
across the globe, the odds get dinged for December."
The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is due in
just over three weeks on Oct. 27 and 28, and there has been
little consolation in the U.S. data so far. Markets continue to
seesaw, there has been bad news from Japan and Europe, and now
U.S. job creation may have slowed.
That almost certainly takes October off the table for a rate
rise, analysts and investors indicated on Friday, but it could
push the Fed into 2016 as well.
DEBATE ABOUT OCTOBER
Minneapolis Federal Reserve bank president Narayana
Kocherlakota used the jobs report on Friday to bolster the case
he has been making for a delay in any rate hike until it is
clear inflation is rising, something he feels could take years
to happen.
San Francisco Fed chief John Williams, meanwhile, discounted
the weak report, saying he felt that as long as the economy
generated 100,000 jobs or more each month it was at least
keeping pace with new job market entrants and population growth.
Indeed there were other ways to interpret the report.
Although job creation disappointed, nearly half a million
part time workers moved into full time jobs, a marked
improvement in a data point the Fed watches closely. New job
creation, in other words, may have been muted by companies
improving the status of part time workers.
The slowdown in hiring may also indicate the economy was
nearing full employment, making it harder for companies to fill
new positions.
"There is no way to know the answer at this stage, and so
the Fed will wait, " said Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto
Perli.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; editing by Clive McKeef)