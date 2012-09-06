WASHINGTON, Sept 6 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke may be wealthy according to the standards of most
Americans, but the assets he held last year were valued well
below those of some of his colleagues on the U.S. central bank's
board.
Bernanke's assets were listed as being worth between $1.07
million and $2.28 million, unchanged from the year before,
according to financial statements for 2011 released on Thursday.
By comparison, the Fed's vice chair, Janet Yellen, held assets
worth between $4.43 million and $12.44 million, down slightly
from 2010.
U.S. stock prices swung sharply during the course of 2011,
though the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index ended
the year virtually unchanged. The index has since climbed
steadily, helped by aggressive Fed action to bolster fragile
U.S. growth.
The legally required annual disclosures by Fed board members
incorporate the assets of members' spouses and their dependent
children, but give only broad ranges for various assets, not
precise dollar amounts.
Elizabeth Duke, a former banker, had assets worth between
$4.07 million and $9.60 million. Assets held by Sarah Bloom
Raskin were valued between $1.37 million and $3.73 million, and
Daniel Tarullo had assets valued between $1.34 million and $3.55
million.
Financial disclosure forms for the Federal Reserve's Board
of Governor's two most recent additions, former investment
banker Jerome Powell and Harvard economist Jeremy Stein, were
previously released as part of their Senate confirmation
process.
Bernanke, like many other U.S. home owners, also took
advantage of historically low interest rates to refinance his
home last year, confirming news reports back in December.
The documents showed that the chairman, who lives in the
District of Columbia, lowered the rate on his 30-year mortgage
to 4.25 percent from 5.375 percent. The disclosure stated the
home loan was worth between $500,000 and $1 million.