By Howard Schneider
| JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming Aug 25While markets wait
for Janet Yellen's latest message about the direction of
monetary policy, the Federal Reserve chief and her colleagues
already have one for politicians: the U.S. economy needs more
public spending to shift into higher gear.
In the past few weeks, Yellen and three of the Fed's other
four Washington-based governors have called in speeches and
Congressional hearings for government infrastructure spending
and other efforts to counter weak growth, sagging productivity
improvements, and lagging business investment.
The fifth member has supported the idea in the past.
The Fed has no direct influence over fiscal policy and its
officials traditionally refrain from discussing it in detail.
Having its top officials - from Yellen to former investment
banker and Bush administration official Jerome Powell - speak in
one voice sends a strong signal to the next president and
Congress about the limits they face in setting monetary policy
and what is needed to improve the economy's prospects.
The Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where
Yellen speaks on Friday, is due to focus on how to improve
central banks' "toolkit," but the unanimous message from the
Fed's top policymakers is that those tools are not enough.
"Monetary policy is not well equipped to address long-term
issues like the slowdown in productivity growth," Fed vice chair
Stanley Fischer said on Sunday. He said it was up to the
administration to invest more in infrastructure and education.
TRILLION DOLLAR HOLE
Behind Fischer's statement lies a troubling feature of the
recovery - business investment has fallen below levels in prior
years and companies seem to have stopped responding to low
borrowing costs.
As a share of gross domestic product, U.S. annual business
investment since 2008 has averaged nearly a full percentage
point below the previous decade's average, government data
shows. Reuters calculations indicate the investment shortfall
has blown a hole in annual GDP that has grown to as much as one
trillion dollars a year compared with what it would have been if
the previous trend continued. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2bcisE2)
Little suggests a rebound any time soon. Fixed business
investment has fallen in three successive quarters as a share of
GDP. Researchers and analysts blame the slide on everything from
doubts about future economic growth to distortions caused by Fed
policy itself in helping boost the value of financial assets.
Companies have run up share buybacks to record levels of
around half a trillion dollars a year, and held onto record
amounts of cash, despite cheap financing that should in theory
spur long-term investment. Research by Fed board economists
Steven A. Sharpe and Gustavo Suarez suggest a reason: executives
are putting little stock in interest rates when making
investment decisions, and are not adjusting expected rates of
return to fit the emerging low-growth world.
Based on data collected from chief financial officers, their
study found the internal rate of return needed to justify
capital projects has "hovered near 15 percent for decades," and
barely budged even as global interest rates have fallen. Such
targets made sense during spells of strong growth, but may be
inconsistent with the current low-growth, low-interest rate
environment, and hold back corporate spending, the Fed
economists argue.
That challenges the core monetary policy notion that low
short-term rates spur investment by making long-term returns
more attractive.
"I have started to wonder, and many wonder, as rates stay at
zero, whether that may not be true anymore," former Fed Governor
Jeremy Stein told Reuters.
The situation has perplexed analysts, with some suggesting
executives may be out of synch with a low-growth world.
"I am not sure that people's notion of an adequate return on
equity has come down as much as the riskless rate," said Thomas
Mercein, global head of debt capital markets for Credit Suisse.
The Jackson Hole conference will likely take stock of
several unconventional solutions proposed as a way of breaking
out of the cycle of subdued demand, weak investment and low
growth that has followed the 2007-2009 recession.
U.S. and global central bankers have brought into the
mainstream such ideas as GDP targeting or "helicopter" cash
injections to generate demand and inflation, and have been
testing negative interest rates in Europe and Japan.
Fiscal policy is not on this year's agenda, which is
dedicated to the details of monetary policy operations. But the
idea that governments need to pick up the slack with
infrastructure spending or other initiatives has been gaining
traction among central bankers.
Well-targeted public investment, the argument goes, could in
effect pay for itself through higher productivity and growth,
and in doing so make any additional public debt comparatively
less onerous.
Japan, which has been running sizeable fiscal deficits since
2009, has already announced another spending package to
complement negative rates, while Britain's new finance minister
has said he would look at whether new fiscal measures are needed
in the wake of the country's vote to leave the European Union.
RARE AGREEMENT
In the United States, the need for investing in the nation's
aging infrastructure is a rare point where both presidential
candidates seem to agree. Democrat Hillary Clinton is proposing
a $275 billion package; Republican Donald Trump is calling for
about twice that.
Not everyone agrees though, that more public spending is the
best cure, or that an infrastructure program would pinpoint
projects with a positive return.
"Economic policy should bolster private investment. Yet, it
is striking that most academics and policymakers are pushing
another big government spending stimulus package," said former
Fed governor and Hoover Institution fellow Kevin Warsh.
However, there is broad agreement that, for now, private
investment may remain in the doldrums - unless it is clear the
economy is picking up.
Bill Lutz, chief financial officer of Illinois-based
industrial services provider Advanced Technology Services, said
the still low factory utilization and doubts about growth and
demand have set a high bar for any private investment that was
not necessary to maintain output or offered compelling savings.
"You'll find a way to finance if it is real and strategic,"
Lutz said. "Whether the interest rate is a percent higher or
lower is secondary."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by David Chance and
Tomasz Janowski)