NEW YORK Trimming the U.S. central bank's $4.5 trillion balance sheet "in effect" tightens U.S. monetary policy, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Monday, though he added that there would likely be little impact on Fed policy.

Asked whether drawing down the balance sheet would affect monetary policy, "Well it shouldn't, I don't think," Fischer said after a speech at Columbia University.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer, writing by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane)