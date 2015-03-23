NEW YORK, March 23 The European Central Bank's bond-buying program is having a bigger impact than expected, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.

Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said after a speech on Monday that the ECB's easing measures were a welcome move.

In response to a question at the Economic Club of New York, Fischer said the ECB program "is having a bigger impact on the capital markets than many had expected and is having a bigger impact on expectations for economic activity in Europe than most people had expected." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)