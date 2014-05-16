WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Senate may hold a
final vote on Wednesday on Stanley Fischer's nomination to be
vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, a Senate Democratic aide
said.
The aide said the Senate would likely hold an initial vote
to proceed to the consideration of the nomination on Tuesday,
setting up action for a final confirming vote. He is widely
expect to win confirmation.
It appeared unlikely, however, that the Senate would act
next week on two other pending Fed nominees: U.S. Treasury
official Lael Brainard and current Fed Governor Jerome Powell,
who has been nominated to serve another term.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by James Dalgleish;
Writing by Tim Ahmann)