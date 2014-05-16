(Adds details and background)
WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Senate is expected
to vote next week on Stanley Fischer's nomination for vice
chairman of the Federal Reserve, securing his spot ahead of the
May recess.
Locking in Fischer is a key step in replenishing the Fed's
governing body, which has an unusual number of vacancies at a
sensitive time, as the central bank faces several critical
measures for U.S. monetary policy.
The Senate is likely to hold an initial vote on Tuesday to
proceed to consider the nomination, setting up action for a
final confirmation the following day, according to a Senate
Democratic aide.
Fischer, 70, a well respected economist and Israel's former
top central banker, is expected to win confirmation easily.
But it appeared unlikely that the Senate would act next week
on two other pending Fed nominees: U.S. Treasury official Lael
Brainard, 52, and current Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who has
been nominated to serve another term.
With Fed Governor Jeremy Stein leaving later this month to
return to academia, the normally seven-person board would fall
to three members for the first time in its more than 100-year
history if the Senate does not confirm Fischer before Stein's
departure.
In addition to the board, the Fed also has 12 regional
branches, whose presidents rotate through four voting positions
each year, with the New York Fed holding a fifth vote.
While Fed governors have come and gone over the years,
rarely has the balance within the central bank tipped so heavily
to the voting Fed presidents, who tend to offer more divergent
views than the board.
Even if Fischer, Brainard and Powell, 61, are confirmed, as
analysts widely expect, two empty spots would remain on the
board after Stein leaves.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Michael Flaherty; Additional
reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu
Nomiyama)