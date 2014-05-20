(Adds vote count, background)
* Fischer expected to win nomination handily
* Final Senate vote is set for Wednesday
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, May 20 Stanley Fischer's nomination
to be vice chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve cleared a key
procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, virtually assuring
that the noted economist will join the central bank's board
within days.
The Senate agreed 62-35 to limit debate on the nomination,
allowing for a final vote just after midday on Wednesday.
Fischer is widely expected to win Senate approval.
The arrival of Fischer, 70, will help bring the seven-member
Fed Board of Governors back toward full strength after a period
when its membership threatened to dip as low as three with the
departure at the end of this month of Jeremy Stein.
Fischer's appointment for an initial four-year term as vice
chairman puts him in a pivotal position as the central bank
approaches decisions about the end of its stimulus programs and
when to begin raising interest rates after five years of
historically loose monetary policy.
The vote on a second nominee, former top U.S. Treasury
official Lael Brainard, has not been scheduled but is expected
in time for her to be in place for the Fed's next policy-setting
session on June 17 and 18. Current Fed Governor Jerome Powell is
also expected to be confirmed by then for a new term.
Stein's departure will still leave two vacancies for
President Barack Obama to fill, allowing him a further
opportunity to leave his long-term mark on the agency
responsible for setting the nation's monetary policy. He has
named all sitting members of the Washington-based board.
Fischer is considered one of the top economic minds of his
generation, both for his academic work and for his policymaking.
He was the No. 2 at the International Monetary Fund during the
Asian economic crisis in the 1990s and was governor of the Bank
of Israel through the global financial crisis a decade later.
Those experiences have made him a firm believer in activist
central banking and the need for policymakers to be aggressive
in trying to ensure financial stability.
"Since the Asian crisis and later when the critical
importance of the financial system became so central, he has
increasingly focused ... on financial stability and the dangers
of the buildup of systemic risks," said Ratna Sahay, a top IMF
official who served as one of Fischer's advisers on Asia policy.
