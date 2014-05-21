(Corrects to show vote was related to board seat, not vice
chairmanship)
* Fischer expected to win nomination handily
* Final Senate vote is set for Wednesday
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, May 20 Stanley Fischer's nomination
to be a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve's board cleared a key
procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, virtually assuring
that the noted economist will join the central bank within days.
The Senate agreed 62-35 to limit debate on his board
nomination, allowing for a final vote just after midday on
Wednesday. A separate vote on his nomination to be vice chairman
at the central bank has not yet been scheduled.
Fischer is widely expected to win Senate approval, both as a
member of the Fed's Board of Governors and as the central bank's
No. 2 official.
The arrival of Fischer, 70, will help bring the seven-member
board back toward full strength after a period when its
membership threatened to dip as low as three with the departure
at the end of this month of Jeremy Stein.
If confirmed for a four-year term as vice chairman, as
expected, Fischer would be in a pivotal position as the central
bank approaches decisions about the end of its stimulus programs
and when to begin raising interest rates after five years of
historically loose monetary policy.
The vote on a second nominee, former top U.S. Treasury
official Lael Brainard, has not been scheduled but is expected
in time for her to be in place for the Fed's next policy-setting
session on June 17 and 18. Current Fed Governor Jerome Powell is
also expected to be confirmed by then for a new term.
Stein's departure will still leave two vacancies for
President Barack Obama to fill, allowing him a further
opportunity to leave his long-term mark on the agency
responsible for setting the nation's monetary policy. He has
named all sitting members of the Washington-based board.
Fischer is considered one of the top economic minds of his
generation, both for his academic work and for his policymaking.
He was the No. 2 at the International Monetary Fund during the
Asian economic crisis in the 1990s and was governor of the Bank
of Israel through the global financial crisis a decade later.
Those experiences have made him a firm believer in activist
central banking and the need for policymakers to be aggressive
in trying to ensure financial stability.
"Since the Asian crisis and later when the critical
importance of the financial system became so central, he has
increasingly focused ... on financial stability and the dangers
of the buildup of systemic risks," said Ratna Sahay, a top IMF
official who served as one of Fischer's advisers on Asia policy.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)