Oct 11 U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers are
still likely to raise interest rates this year but that is "an
expectation, not a commitment", and could change if the global
economy pushes the U.S. economy further off course, Federal
Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said.
"Both the timing of the first rate increase and any
subsequent adjustments to the federal funds rate target will
depend critically on future developments in the economy,"
Fischer told a group on the sidelines of the International
Monetary Fund meeting in Peru.
He said "considerable uncertainties" surrounded the U.S.
economic outlook, particularly the drag on exports from slowing
global growth, low investment caused by the decline in oil
prices and what he called a "disappointing" recent drop in U.S.
job growth.
He said he felt the U.S. economy was still generating
enough jobs to continue making progress towards the Fed's goal
of maximum employment and that inflation would eventually rise.
Based on that, he said, the U.S. central bank should be able to
keep on track with an initial rate hike expected in October or
December.
But he also cautioned the group that the United States is
now more exposed than ever to international events and that
developments in China and elsewhere had already influenced the
Fed to delay a widely expected rate increase in September.
"We do not currently anticipate that the effects of these
recent developments on the U.S. economy will prove to be large
enough to have a significant effect on the path for policy," he
said. "That said, recent employment reports have been somewhat
disappointing and, as always, we are closely monitoring
developments that could affect our sense of the economic outlook
and the risks surrounding that outlook."
Fischer was speaking on the sidelines of an IMF meeting
where some other central bankers were encouraging the Fed to
eliminate uncertainty and move forward with their rate
"lift-off."
But Fischer said the implications of a global slowdown were
to0 serious to ignore and would not let the Fed overcommit on
its plans.
Even though uncertainty about the Fed's intentions might
itself roil global markets, "We remain committed to
communicating our intentions as clearly as possible - but not
more than the facts warrant," he said.
