WASHINGTON Nov 4 Congressional influence on
U.S. monetary policy could wreck the Federal Reserve's ability
to control inflation and be a "dangerous" departure from the
broadly accepted norm of central bank independence, Fed Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Wednesday.
Inflation has been anchored at low levels for more than two
decades "due in great part, I suspect, to the continued
credibility of the Fed's independence from political
interference," Fischer told a meeting of the National Economists
Club.
Making the Fed stick to a policy rule or be answerable to
Congress for every policy decision would be "dangerous," Fischer
said, and go against a broad consensus that monetary policy is
more effective when it is set free of day-to-day political
influence.
Some congressional Republicans have pressed for the Fed to
adopt a firm monetary policy rule in setting interest rates, and
justify to Congress in a policy "audit" any cases where rate
decisions deviate from that rule. The proposals are not expected
to become law, but have nonetheless prompted officials to make a
strong public case against them.
Fischer, a veteran central bank and global finance official,
argued in a 22-page lecture that central bank independence now
had a long track record of success, and should not be weakened.
The Fed, he said, would not be able to effectively respond to a
crisis if elected officials in Congress or the administration
were dictating policy.
Proposals to audit the Fed, Fischer said, "would thus
represent a departure from the modern governance structure that
has come to characterize the Fed and leading central banks
around the world ... If a congressional hearing were held every
time a monetary policy decision deviated from a simple equation,
as has been proposed, the Fed would be subjected to the very
sort of political pressure from which experience suggests
central banks should be independent."
Fischer in his prepared remarks did not address U.S.
monetary policy or economic conditions.
