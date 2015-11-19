* Fed meetings getting more exciting as rate rise nears:
Fischer
* No decision on Fed rate rise has been made, still watching
data
(Adds Fischer's comments on meetings getting more interesting)
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 19 The Federal Reserve has
telegraphed its imminent interest rate hike so well that central
bankers elsewhere have even begun to get impatient about it, the
Fed's second-in-command suggested on Thursday.
"In the relatively near future probably some major central
banks will begin gradually moving away from near-zero interest
rates," Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told the San Francisco
Fed's biannual Asia Economic Policy conference.
"While we at the Fed continue to scrutinize incoming data,
and no final decisions have been made, we have done everything
we can to avoid surprising the markets and governments when we
move, to the extent that several emerging market (and other)
central bankers have, for some time, been telling the Fed to
'just do it'."
The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise rates for
the first time in nearly a decade when policymakers meet in
Washington on Dec. 15-16. Sentiment for a December hike took
firm hold at the Fed's Oct. 27-28 policy meeting, according to
meeting minutes released on Wednesday.
"We actually don't take orders from other places," Fischer
added, but the fact that other central bankers are asking the
Fed to get on with a rate hike indicates they have "made their
preparations."
The bulk of Fischer's remarks focused on prospects for
growth in Asia, which he said would likely continue to slow as
those economies make the transition to richer, less
export-dependent structures. Worries about the effects of
China's slowdown played into the Fed's decision to put off
raising rates when it met in September.
"China is for some time likely to continue to grow faster
than the rest of the world," Fischer said. "The region is still
expected to significantly outpace the global economy and make by
far the largest contribution to global growth in the years
ahead."
Still, slower China growth will continue to put downward
pressure on metals and other commodity prices, although the
outlook for oil prices is less certain because richer economies
tend to consume more oil per person, putting potential upward
pressure on oil prices. Fischer said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
James Dalgleish)