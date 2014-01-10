US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as tech, financials gain
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON Jan 10 President Barack Obama on Friday named experienced central banker and internationally respected economist Stanley Fischer to serve as the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, the White House said.
Obama also nominated Lael Brainard, who served as the Treasury Department's top official for international affairs, to serve on the Fed board. The president further named Fed Governor Jerome Powell to a new term on the board ending in 2028.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, April 17 The U.S. bond market's gauges on inflation expectations on Monday fell to their lowest levels since December due to weaker oil futures prices and a surprise drop in a government gauge on consumer prices in March.