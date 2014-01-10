* Fischer seen as a strong hand, neither dove nor hawk
* Brainard nominated for Fed board seat, Powell renominated
* Moves would help re-shape Fed as Bernanke departs
By Mark Felsenthal and Ann Saphir
Jan 10 President Barack Obama on Friday
nominated former Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer to be
vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, and tapped two others to
round out the U.S. central bank's top ranks just as it begins
winding down its historic economic stimulus.
Fischer, an experienced crisis manager and one of the
world's most prominent economists, would succeed Janet Yellen,
who is set to take the Fed's helm when Chairman Ben Bernanke's
term expires at the end of this month.
Obama also nominated Lael Brainard, who recently was the
U.S. Treasury's top official for international affairs, to serve
on the Fed board, and renominated Fed Governor Jerome Powell,
whose current term ends on Jan. 31.
All three need to be confirmed by the Senate.
The two new voices at the Fed's table are unlikely to alter
the policy consensus as the central bank scales backs it
aggressive bond-buying campaign, analysts said.
While Brainard, a veteran of Democratic administrations, is
seen as inclined to be particularly focused on fostering faster
jobs growth, Fischer, whose post as second-in-command will make
him more influential, is seen as a centrist.
But Fischer, 70, is also known for a willingness to do what
he thinks best, regardless of economic rules or market
expectations. As head of Israel's central bank, he often
surprised investors with his interest rate decisions.
"Like Janet Yellen and many others, he is of unquestioned
brilliance at knowing when and when not to pay attention to
academic concerns or models," said Adam Posen, president of the
Peterson Institute for International Economics.
Some Fed watchers wonder whether there might be tensions
between Yellen and the strong-willed Fischer, who will both
serve four-year terms, if differences on policy arose.
Laura Tyson, a professor at University of California,
Berkeley, who is close to Yellen, downplayed those concerns.
"Janet and Stan have had a close professional relationship
over many years," she said. "They will work terrifically
together as a team."
The author of a widely used textbook on macroeconomics,
Fischer has taught many of the leading lights of the profession,
including Bernanke and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.
As the top deputy at the International Monetary Fund from
1994-2001, he played a key role in battling the Asian financial
crisis.
More recently, Fischer, who has both U.S. and Israeli
citizenship, was credited with helping Israel safely navigate
the shoals of the 2007-2009 financial crisis. He stepped down as
governor of the Bank of Israel in June, three years into his
second five-year term.
His lengthy experience battling economic crises and his
international expertise could be important assets at the Fed.
Brainard, 51, also brings a wealth of international
experience.
As undersecretary of the Treasury for international affairs
for 3-1/2 years, she was a big player in U.S. efforts to push
China toward a more-flexible currency and frequently pressed
Europe to tackle its debt crisis more aggressively.
Previously, she had served as deputy director of President
Bill Clinton's National Economic Council, focusing on
international trade and financial policy.
Powell, 60, is a domestic finance expert. He served as a top
Treasury official under President George H.W. Bush. When he was
originally nominated by Obama to the Fed in 2011, the move was
seen as a way to mollify Senate Republicans.
WORK AHEAD
The picks would fill out the normally seven-member Fed
board, which is the nucleus of U.S. monetary policymaking.
But Obama is likely to have another vacancy to fill soon.
Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin is awaiting Senate confirmation
to be the No. 2 official at the U.S. Treasury.
Last month, the Fed decided to trim its monthly bond
purchase pace to $75 billion from $85 billion, with an eye
toward shuttering the program by late in the year.
Yellen has been a strong advocate of the central bank's
aggressive actions to stimulate the economy through low interest
rates and large-scale asset purchases.
Even so, economists expect Yellen to continue to wind down
the bond-buying program, although a report on Friday that showed
unexpectedly weak U.S. job growth in December put a question
mark over how quickly the Fed might move.
In tapping Fischer, who taught at the Massachusetts
Institute of Technology for many years, Obama has chosen someone
whose economic credentials are beyond reproach.
But Fischer's recent job as chief of a foreign central bank,
and his stint in the mid-2000s as vice chairman of Citigroup,
which later required a government bailout, could constitute red
flags for the senators who need to confirm him.
Fischer was born in present-day Zambia, where his parents,
Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe, ran a general store. When
he was 13, his family moved to what is now Zimbabwe. He took an
economics course in high school, and was hooked for life.
He went on to study at the London School of Economics and
then MIT. At MIT in 1977, he wrote an influential paper arguing
that monetary policy can effectively boost employment.