PALO ALTO, Calif., March 14 Stanley Fischer,
U.S. President Barack Obama's pick for the No. 2 job at the
Federal Reserve, said on Friday that decades of crisis-fighting
have taught him the importance of making policy decisions
quickly, even before all relevant data is in hand.
"We tend to underestimate the lags in receiving information
and the lags with which policy decisions affect the economy," he
said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Stanford Institute
on Economic Policy.
"Those lags led me to try to make decisions as early as
possible, even if that meant that there was more uncertainty
about the correctness of the decision than would have been
appropriate had the lags been absent."
Fischer was in California to receive the institute's
$100,000 prize one day after his nomination hearing in
Washington, a session that shed little new light on his policy
leanings but suggested he is largely supportive of the Fed's
current super-easy monetary policy. He is expected to win Senate
confirmation, although the timing is unclear.
His comments Friday came in a speech titled "Lessons from
Crises, 1985-2014," billed as a set of remarks about the past
rather than reflections on current events.
Still, his inclusion of this particular lesson, number eight
on his list, may suggest an inclination to act rather than to
wait in the face of uncertainty.
That could be a critical insight into the thinking of a man
likely soon to become the most influential U.S. central banker
after Fed Chair Janet Yellen, just as the Fed faces the
unprecedented task of unwinding its extraordinary stimulus
measures launched in the depths of the last financial crisis.
Yellen convenes her first policy-setting meeting as Fed
chair next week. Policymakers are expected to continue to reduce
their bond-buying program with a view to winding it down before
the end of the year.
They are also expected to give investors a clearer idea of
when they eventually will start to raise rates, after keeping
them near zero since December 2008 to encourage investment and
spending. By telegraphing their intentions as best as possible
to markets, Fed policymakers hope to make the transition to the
first U.S. tightening cycle in a decade as smooth as possible.
At 70, Fischer is anything but an impetuous decision-maker.
An economics professor for many years, he taught both former Fed
Chair Ben Bernanke and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.
He spent seven years as the No. 2 official at the
International Monetary Fund during the Asian financial crisis,
and headed the Bank of Israel from 2005 until the middle of last
year. In that role, he was known for making decisions on
interest rates that sometimes took markets by surprise.
On Friday he recounted one rate decision he faced in his
early days at Israel's central bank.
He decided to keep the rate unchanged until the following
month, he recalled telling his advisers, when the situation
would be clearer. "It is never clear next time; it is just
unclear in a different way," came the response from his
second-in-command.
And so, Fischer said Friday, he learned his lesson: "don't
overestimate the benefits of waiting for the situation to
clarify."
