(Adds comments, background on communications)
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 3 Federal Reserve policymakers
who have recently signaled a pending U.S. interest rate rise are
correct given the growing confidence and aggregate demand in the
economy and stock market since the U.S. election, the Fed's vice
chairman said on Friday.
"If there has been a conscious effort (to raise expectations
for a rate hike) I'm about to join it," Stanley Fischer told an
economists' forum, when asked about comments by other Fed
officials this past week that have boosted market odds of a
March rate hike.
"There is almost no economic indicator that is coming (in)
badly in the last three months. So I think the advice that has
been given by a large number of the Fed and the FOMC is correct,
and I strongly support it," he said of the policy-making Federal
Open Market Committee.
The market-based probability of a rate hike on March 15 more
than doubled to 80 percent through the week after a majority of
the Fed's 17 policymakers made public comments suggesting,
broadly, they were getting ready to tighten policy.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday added her influential
voice, saying a hike this month would be "appropriate" if
economic data hold up.
"If you look at what's been happening to the economy since
November 8 (election) ... and to the asset markets, and if you
take into account the operation of what people of my age call
'animal spirits' ... you will realize that there has been a
substantial wealth effect in this economy," Fischer said.
Even if details remain unclear from U.S. President Donald
Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress, Fischer predicted
a "positive" effect.
"We're saying that what we see currently in terms of
aggregate demand, and other things that matter to the future
development of the economy, we've seen a lot of substantial
change in a relatively short time," Fischer said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)