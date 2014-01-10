WASHINGTON Jan 10 President Barack Obama's
nomination on Friday of Stanley Fischer to be vice chairman of
the Federal Reserve offered the first official indication that
the central bank's chief, Ben Bernanke, really will be departing
soon.
The White House said it was nominating Fischer for both a
four-year term as the central bank's No. 2 and a term on the Fed
board that expires Jan. 31, 2020.
That board term is the one currently being served by
Bernanke. While Bernanke was widely expected to leave the Fed
when his second four-year term as chairman expires on Jan. 31,
no announcement of an impending departure had ever been made.