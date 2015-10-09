Oct 9 The Federal Reserve aims to avoid harming the global economy as it approaches an interest rate hike, the U.S. central bank's deputy said on Friday, adding that foreign central bankers are telling him they are prepared for the policy change.

"We don't want to have any unnecessary volatility of interest rates or of the markets. And we certainly don't want to do damage to the rest of the world. So we try to make it clear what we're doing," Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on CNN International TV.

Many foreign central bankers, he said, are telling him: "'Okay you told us that it's likely to happen. We're ready for it. Please do it at some point.' And we will do it probably at some point. But we're not going to do it at a time that is not suitable for the United States' economy."

"We take them in to account and we do our best to help," Fischer said. "But that's as far as we can go." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)