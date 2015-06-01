TORONTO, June 1 Financial regulators need to be
on guard against the threat of future financial crises,
particularly as banks boost pressure to roll back rules designed
to shore up the financial system, a top Federal Reserve official
said on Monday.
"Regulations have been strengthened and the bankers'
backlash is both evident and making headway," Fed Vice Chairman
Stanley Fischer said at the International Monetary Conference
in Toronto. "But often when bankers complain about regulations,
they give the impression that financial crises are now a thing
of the past, and furthermore in many cases, that they played no
role in the previous crisis."
Neither is the case, said Fischer, who in his prepared
remarks outlined the lessons he has learned from decades as a
crisis-fighter in various global policymaking roles. He did not
address the current stance of monetary policy or the state of
the economy.
Bond-buying, he said, can effectively stimulate the economy
when central banks have already knocked interest rates down to
zero, Fischer said. Central banks have also learned they can
reduce interest rates even below zero, previously thought to be
an impossibility.
But with extraordinary stimulus also comes the risk of
potential financial instability, many economists have observed,
and indeed even some Fed policymakers have cited financial
stability risks as a main reason to begin raising rates sooner
than later.
Fischer did not take that view, although he did say that
monetary policy should not be ruled out to fight bubbles because
it is not clear that regulators have all the tools they need to
otherwise prevent crises.
Most strongly Fischer warned against thinking the problems
are in hand.
"We should not make the mistake of believing that we have
put an end to financial crises," he said. "One reason we should
worry about future crises is that successful reforms can breed
complacency about risks."
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins, Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)