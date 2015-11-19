SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 The Federal Reserve has telegraphed its imminent interest rate hike so well that central bankers elsewhere have even begun to get impatient about it, the Fed's second-in-command suggested on Thursday.

"In the relatively near future probably some major central banks will begin gradually moving away form near-zero interest rates," Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said in remarks prepared for delivery to the San Francisco Fed's biannaual Asia Economic Policy conference.

Although unsaid, it was clear that he included the Fed among the "major central banks" he was referring to.

"While we continue to scrutinize incoming data, and no final decisions have been made, we have done everything we can to avoid surprising the markets and governments when we move, to the extent that several emerging market (and other) central bankers have, for some time, been telling the Fed to 'just do it.'"

The Fed is widely expected to raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade when policymakers meet in Washington on Dec. 15-16. Sentiment for a December hike took firm hold at the Fed's Oct. 27-28 policy meeting, according to meeting minutes released on Wednesday.

The bulk of Fischer's prepared remarks focused on prospects for growth in Asia, which he said would likely continue to slow as those economies make the transition to richer, less export-dependent structures. Worries about the effects of China's slowdown played into the Fed's decision to put off raising rates when it met in September.

"China is for some time likely to continue to grow faster than the rest of the world," Fischer said. "The region is still expected to significantly outpace the global economy and make by far the largest contribution to global growth in the years ahead."

Still, slower China growth will continue to put downward pressure on metals and other commodity prices, although the outlook for oil prices is less certain because richer economies tend to consume more oil per person, putting potential upward pressure on oil prices. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)