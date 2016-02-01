NEW YORK Feb 1 If recent market volatility
persists it could signal a slowdown in the global economy that
hurts U.S. growth and inflation, the Federal Reserve's
second-in-command said on Monday.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, however, warned about
jumping to conclusions given that some past bouts of financial
market turbulence have not harmed the world's largest economy.
"At this point, it is difficult to judge the likely
implications of this volatility," Fischer said in a speech less
than a week after the Fed held interest rates steady but,
notably, said it was closely monitoring international and
financial conditions.
"If these developments lead to a persistent tightening of
financial conditions, they could signal a slowing in the global
economy that could affect growth and inflation in the United
States," he added. "But we have seen similar periods of
volatility in recent years that have left little permanent
imprint on the economy."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)