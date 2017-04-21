April 21 Two more U.S. interest rate hikes this year remains an appropriate plan for the Federal Reserve despite some weak recent economic data including an inflation reading, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday.

"We're feeling that way. So far I haven't seen anything to change that," he said on CNBC when asked whether two more policy tightenings in 2017 was appropriate, adding the Fed is not "tied to" that plan.

