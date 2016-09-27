WASHINGTON, Sept 27 American men in their prime
working years may be hunting for jobs at a lower rate because of
public assistance income and a drop in demand for low skilled
labor, Federal Reserve Governor Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday.
Speaking at Howard University in Washington, Fischer did not
address the outlook for the U.S. economy or for monetary policy
although he was due to take audience questions following his
remarks.
Fischer urged students at the university, one of America's
traditionally black colleges, to study economics and inject more
diversity into the profession.
"Economic policy decisions are better when informed by a
wide range of views and experiences, he said in prepared
remarks.
Fischer said more diversity could help inform study of
economic mysteries like the decline over the last half century
in labor force participation by men in their prime working
years.
Some research suggests the welfare state has played a role,
while other studies finger technological changes that have
reduced demand for low-skilled labor, Fischer said.
He also pointed to the question of what makes it easier or
harder for people in some regions or from some minority groups
to move up the income ladder. Fresh perspectives are necessary,
he said.
"We need - and by that I mean society as a whole needs - a
more diverse set of practitioners in economics, practitioners
who may perceive different questions to be important and
different answers to be more persuasive," Fischer said.
The Fed has come under fire for the dearth of minorities in
its upper echelon. Only one of the U.S. central bank's 17
policymakers is from a minority group - Neil Kashkari, the
president of the Minneapolis Fed, is the son of immigrants from
India. None of the policymakers are black or Hispanic.
Fischer said the Fed was trying to increase diversity within
the central bank. "These are steps on what will be a long road,"
he said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)