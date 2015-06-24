GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil a bright spot in subdued markets as investors seek next catalyst
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
WASHINGTON, June 24 Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer did not address the U.S. economy or monetary policy in comments released publicly from his appearance on Wednesday at a financial regulation conference in Stockholm.
Fischer provided a rundown of the U.S. central bank's stress test program for systemically important financial institutions. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Investors expect liberal Moon to be elected S. Korea president
* Prices offering of $350 million of 0.75% convertible senior notes