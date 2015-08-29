JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 29 U.S. inflation will
likely rise as the dollar and other influences fade, and the
Federal Reserve can probably raise rates gradually, Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Saturday.
"Given the apparent stability of inflation expectations,
there is good reason to believe that inflation will move higher
as the forces holding down inflation dissipate further," he told
a central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"With inflation low, we can probably remove accommodation at
a gradual pace," he added. "Yet, because monetary policy
influences real activity with a substantial lag, we should not
wait until inflation is back to 2 percent to begin tightening."
