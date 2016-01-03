SAN FRANCISCO Jan 3 A handful of new financial tools meant to help the Federal Reserve pull off its historic interest rate hike last month "proved effective" and eased some internal concerns, the U.S. central bank's vice chairman said on Sunday.

"One possible concern about our unconventional policies has eased recently, as the Federal Reserve's normalization tools proved effective in raising the federal funds rate following our December meeting," Stanley Fischer, the Fed's second in command, told an economics conference.

"Of course issues may yet arise during normalization that could call for adjustments to our tools, and we stand ready to do that," he added. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)