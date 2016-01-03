SAN FRANCISCO Jan 3 A handful of new financial
tools meant to help the Federal Reserve pull off its historic
interest rate hike last month "proved effective" and eased some
internal concerns, the U.S. central bank's vice chairman said on
Sunday.
"One possible concern about our unconventional policies has
eased recently, as the Federal Reserve's normalization tools
proved effective in raising the federal funds rate following our
December meeting," Stanley Fischer, the Fed's second in command,
told an economics conference.
"Of course issues may yet arise during normalization that
could call for adjustments to our tools, and we stand ready to
do that," he added.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)