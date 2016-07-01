WASHINGTON, July 1 The Federal Reserve will have
a hard time assessing the impact of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union because the exit negotiations could take a long
time and other countries might also leave the EU, Fed Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer said on Friday.
"When it's something that is going to go on and unwind over
the course of time, it's much harder," Fischer said in an
interview with U.S. network CNBC.
Fischer said the Fed would like to know "how quickly the
British economy reaches its new configuration with new trade...
And then there are the concerns about implications of the
British example for other countries."
