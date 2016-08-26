BRIEF-True North Gems provides update on bankruptcy proceedings involving its unit
* True north gems inc - update on bankruptcy proceedings involving true north gems greenland a/s
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 25 The Federal Reserve's governors are debating what is going on in the U.S. economy and how to set policy, the Fed's No. 2 official said on Thursday.
"The issue of overheating of the economy is being discussed within the Fed board," Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told a room of labor activists who met with Fed officials to press them not to raise interest rates.
"Everything that's being argued here is being argued in the board as well," said Fischer. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Ann Saphir; Editing by Bill Rigby)
May 18 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as a series of scandals cast a shadow over Donald Trump's presidency and the future of his ambitious pro-growth agenda.