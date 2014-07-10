BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Anticipates Q2 earnings and adjusted EBITDA from Timberlands segment will be comparable to Q2 of 2016
BOSTON, July 10 The Federal Reserve's new vice chair Stanley Fischer said on Thursday that the United States is not currently facing very serious asset price problems.
"At present, we don't face very serious asset price problems. There is general concern about how strong the equity markets are... but the stock market can go down without producing a financial crisis," he told the National Bureau of Economic Research. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Diane Craft)
SYDNEY, April 28 Copper tracked modestly higher on Friday with traders saying some investors were active buying on price dips, but warning at the same time that broader industry sentiment pointed to a weaker outlook.