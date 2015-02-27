Feb 27 Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the European economic situation is improving, and that the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates sometime this year.

In an interview with CNBC, Fischer said that inflation is low mainly because its being pulled down by oil prices, which he expected to recover.

Fischer also said he would like to see signs of real U.S. wages rising.

(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Reese)