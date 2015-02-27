BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Feb 27 Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the European economic situation is improving, and that the U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates sometime this year.
In an interview with CNBC, Fischer said that inflation is low mainly because its being pulled down by oil prices, which he expected to recover.
Fischer also said he would like to see signs of real U.S. wages rising.
* Celgene Alpine Investment Co Llc reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Zymeworks Inc as on May 3, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q8uAND) Further company coverage: [Zymeworks Inc]