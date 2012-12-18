GAINESVILLE, Texas Dec 18 The Federal Reserve's
latest round of bond-buying, expected to swell the U.S. central
bank's balance sheet to more than $3 trillion, could ultimately
compromise the Fed's independence, Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher said on Tuesday.
"It's compounding the difficulty of exit" from the Fed's
current super-easy monetary policy, he told reporters after a
speech here. "It might even impair our balance sheet."
Under current low Treasury yields, the Fed books gains on
its bond holdings, and remits profits to the Treasury. If yields
rise, the Fed may no longer be able to remit profits to the
Treasury, he said.
"I worry that if we were to get into that situation --
please stress the word 'if' -- we might have more efforts to
politically interfere with our independence," he said. "I'm not
willing to tolerate that risk."
The Fed last week said it would buy $45 billion in
longer-term Treasuries each month, on top of its monthly
purchases of $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, until it
sees a substantial improvement in the outlook for the U.S. labor
market.